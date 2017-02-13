Kasich Will Deliver his Annual State of the State Address in Sandusky

Gov. John Kasich has decided where he wants to deliver his seventh annual address to the Legislature.

At a forum for reporters last month, Kasich paused when asked by a journalist from Sandusky about a standing invitation to bring his State of the State there.

“With all the other issues on your plate, have you had time to pencil that in yet or at least think about it?”

“I can’t really comment on all that.”

Kasich has now formally asked the Legislature to convene in Sandusky at 7 p.m. on April 4th in the Sandusky State Theatre. He says in a statement that Lake Erie has always had a special place in his heart and that it’s an important part of the state and its tourism industry.

Kasich will talk about his budget, will continue the tradition of his Courage Awards, and will likely sound themes from his upcoming book, due out April 25.

Previous speech dates and locations:

2011 – March 8, Statehouse

2012 – February 7, Steubenville

2013 – February 19, Lima

2014 – February 24, Medina

2015 – February 24, Wilmington

2016 – April 6, Marietta