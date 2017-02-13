© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Kasich Will Deliver his Annual State of the State Address in Sandusky

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 13, 2017 at 9:15 PM EST
John Kasich in New Hampshire
SCREEN CAPTURE

Gov. John Kasich has decided where he wants to deliver his seventh annual address to the Legislature. 

At a forum for reporters last month, Kasich paused when asked by a journalist from Sandusky about a standing invitation to bring his State of the State there.

“With all the other issues on your plate, have you had time to pencil that in yet or at least think about it?”

“I can’t really comment on all that.”

Kasich has now formally asked the Legislature to convene in Sandusky at 7 p.m. on April 4th in the Sandusky State Theatre. He says in a statement that Lake Erie has always had a special place in his heart and that it’s an important part of the state and its tourism industry. 

Kasich will talk about his budget, will continue the tradition of his Courage Awards, and will likely sound themes from his upcoming book, due out April 25.

Previous speech dates and locations:

2011 – March 8, Statehouse

2012 – February 7, Steubenville

2013 – February 19, Lima

2014 – February 24, Medina

2015 – February 24, Wilmington

2016 – April 6, Marietta

Tags

Government & PoliticsState of the StateJohn KasichSandusky
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content