Government & Politics

Gov. Kasich Delays Executions of an Akron Man and Seven Others in Response to Federal Court Battle

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 12, 2017 at 5:50 PM EST
photo of death row inmates
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF REHABILITATION AND CORRECTION
Ronald Phillips (left), Raymond Tibbetts (middle) and Gary Otte (right) are all scheduled to be executed this year.

The governor has delayed eight upcoming executions because of a federal court fight over the constitutionality of the state’s lethal injection process.

The state has appealed a federal judge’s ruling that Ohio’s proposed three-drug lethal injection mixture is unconstitutional. That method includes the drug midazolam, which has been upheld in some courts but is controversial.

Gov. John Kasich ordered the execution delays because he doesn’t expect a final ruling before the first scheduled execution, that of Akron killer Ronald Phillips, this Wednesday.

Ohio has not executed anyone since early 2014, when Dennis McGuire of Preble County gasped and choked with a two-drug mix that had never been used before. The state tried to change its lethal injection method, but first had difficulty getting the replacement drugs and now needs a court to approve the procedure.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
