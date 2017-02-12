GOP-Dominated Ohio Legislature Is Expected to Take Up Abortion Bans

The Ohio Legislature, which has the strongest Republican majority in half a century, is expected to take up a raft of anti-abortion bills that fell short last session.

A bill that prohibits and abortion after a Down Syndrome diagnosis is among the first expected to be reintroduced into the state Legislature, according to Ohio Right to Life. Also expected is a measure that would require humane burial or cremation of fetal remains.

There's also a new bill likely to be introduced that would outlaw what are known as dilation and extraction abortions. They are a common means of providing abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. Also expected is a bill that increases funding for crisis pregnancy centers that don’t offer abortion information and a proposal that prohibits some drugs that induce abortions.