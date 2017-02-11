Former Summit County Councilwoman Is Found Guilty In Bribery Trial

Tamela Lee, the first African-American woman elected to Summit County Council and the one-time second-ranking Democrat in the county -- has been found guilty of six counts in her federal bribery case.

Lee was accused of accepting cash, campaign contributions and things like free home repairs in return for helping some area convenience store operators with liquor license and court-related issues. She served on council from 2011 until losing her seat last year.

Lee’s three co-defendants -- members of the Abdelqader family -- have all pleaded guilty. She had rejected a plea deal that would have included 30 months in prison, and will be sentenced May 26, when she faces up to 10 years behind bars.