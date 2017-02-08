© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio's Democratic Sen. Brown Co-Sponsors a Bipartisan Bill to Protect Russian Sanctions

Published February 8, 2017 at 7:29 PM EST
Sen. Brown joins a bipartisan group of senators to block President Trump from reducing Russian sanctions

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown is co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill to prevent President Donald Trump from easing sanctions against Russia.

Brown says two other Democratic senators are sponsoring the bill, along with Republicans John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio. He says they’re concerned over President Trump’s defense of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which raises questions about Trump’s ties to Russia.

“That’s why our bill would bar the president from taking any action on Russian sanctions until Congress has had a chance to weigh in. Republicans and Democrats worked together to craft the current tough sanctions regime to hold Russia accountable. Lifting them now, pure and simple, would reward bad behavior.”

Brown says though Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman has not signed on to the bill, Portman supports tough sanctions against Russia. Portman recently introduced legislation calling for more sanctions on that country because of that it’s military involvement in Ukraine, as well as Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

