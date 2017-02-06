© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Libraries Would Take a Big Hit in Governor's Budget

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 6, 2017 at 11:05 PM EST
photo of library
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio's library system is considered one of the best and best-funded in the nation. But while Gov. John Kasich is calling for libraries to provide online job training and education, there's no money included in his budget to do that. In fact, the state’s public library fund faces a $7 million  cut in the first of two years under the governor’s plan.

The Ohio Library Council’s Michelle Francis says the state's 251 libraries have never really recovered from the 2008 recession. If the state cuts library funds, she says it could really hurt local libraries.

“We have well over 50 public libraries that don’t have a local property tax levy. So the only funding they receive, their primary funding for day-to-day operations, is their state funding.”

Francis says libraries have technology to help serve their communities as "continuous learning centers," as Kasich says they should be called. Francis says libraries will be working with the House and Senate to get more money in the Kasich's final two-year  budget.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
