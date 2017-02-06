© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Gov. John Kasich Signed Abortion Ban That He Said He Wouldn’t

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 6, 2017 at 2:37 PM EST
John Kasich
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU
Gov. Kasich signed a 20-week abortion ban with an exception for the life of the mother, but not for rape or incest.

Gov. John Kasich made a somewhat surprising statement last week about a pair of abortion-related bills from last year’s lame-duck legislative session – one he signed and one he vetoed.

When asked by a reporter about his vetoes, Kasich had this comment about striking from a child abuse measure the six-week abortion ban called the “Heartbeat Bill.”

“First of all, it’s not constitutional,. And secondly, I’m not signing anything that doesn’t have an exception for rape, incest or the life of the mother.”

But Kasich did sign a 20-week abortion ban with an exception for the life of the woman, but not for rape or incest. His office noted that, but did not have a comment on why he said he would not sign anything without the other exceptions but actually did. NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio calls Kasich’s statement “a flat-out lie.”

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
