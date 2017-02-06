Akron Sees Abatement As a Key to Residential Turnaround

A far-reaching plan for getting people to build and rebuild homes in Akron was laid out for City Council Monday. Mayor Dan Horrigan and Planning Director Jason Segedy presented the proposal that was a year in the making.

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Akron Planning Director Jason Segedy says rebuilding Akron's housing stock is key to the city's future.

It’s called “The Planning To Grow Akron Report" and it aims to reinvigorate Akron as a place where people want to live and raise families.

It calls for everything from updating zoning and permitting, to marketing the city’s historical areas.

But Planning Director Jason Segedy says at its core it’s about real-world economics.

“We have a lot of housing in the city of Akron that is obsolete. But we think we have an opportunities for replacing it and making the city a great place to live. So, our report kind of keys in on one particular recommendation, and that’s residential property tax abatement: Giving a tax break to people who build in the city and renewing our supply of housing.”

Segedy says there will be legislative initiatives in coming months to move the plan forward.