© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

University of Akron Forum Focuses on Immigration Challenges

Published February 3, 2017 at 9:03 PM EST
University of Akron Student Union Theater
Tim Rudell
/
KSU
Audience for Open Forum

An open forum on immigration drew an audience of about 200 Friday at the University of Akron.

Answering questions at University of Akron
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU
/
WKSU
President Matthew Wilson, and professor Elizabeth Knowles

University President Matt Wilson says he put the forum together to give people with questions about President Donald Trump’s immigration policy a way to get accurate answers. 

Ben Clark
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU
/
WKSU
University of Akron graduate student Ben Clark

The university’s law school includes the Immigration & Human Rights Law Clinic, and its head, Dr. Elizabeth Knowles was on hand. Ben Clark, a UA grad student in engineering, called that ‘a good thing.’  “The fact that there was an expert on the immigration stuff is a main reason I came here: to hear what the expert says. I have some Iranian lab mates, there are a lot of Iranian students here. So I was actually looking to see how it affects them.”

Wilson says more forums will be held in the future as immigration policy changes continue to unfold.  

Tags

Government & PoliticsimmigrationDonald TrumpUniversity of AkronMatt WilsonElizabeth Knowles
Related Content