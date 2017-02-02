© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Republican and Democratic Chairs Look Ahead to Next Year's Governor's Race

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 2, 2017 at 9:12 AM EST
photo of David Pepper and Jane Timken
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
David Pepper and Jane Timken discuss next year's governor's race.

The chairs of the two major political parties in Ohio appeared together for the first time today, at a forum for journalists in Columbus. One of the topics was the 2018 election for governor.

 

Secretary of State Jon Husted and Attorney General Mike DeWine, both likely Republican candidates for governor, have raised millions already. Ohio Democratic Party chair David Pepper admits time is growing short for possible Democratic candidates.

“They’re going to have to raise a lot of money. There’s no doubt about that. And my guess is that those two candidates will be spending a lot of the money against each other.”

Newly installed Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken has a different challenge – righting the financial ship at her party. “And that’s my job right now is to replenish the party’s coffers, make sure that we are strong and ready for 2018.”

But Timken says primaries are important and at this point, she won’t tip the scale toward a candidate.

Tags

Government & PoliticsMike DeWineJon HustedDavid PepperJane TimkenElection 2018
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content