Government & Politics

Portman Warns Trump Not To Lift Russian Sanctions

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published February 1, 2017 at 9:20 PM EST
a photo of Rob Portman
WKSU

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman continues to warn the Trump administration against trying to lift sanctions against Russia. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more.

Portman has been a strong supporter of Ukraine and critic of Russia following its invasion of the country in 2014. And he says he’s concerned that President Trump is considering lifting the sanctions imposed at that time as well as those imposed after Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

“If you do lift these sanctions for reasons other than a change in behavior that led to the sanctions in the first place, I think you really send a dangerous message to everyone: our allies and our adversaries alike. And it leads to more questions of the value of American leadership."

Portman had criticized President Obama after the invasion, saying his response was not strong enough.

