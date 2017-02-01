© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Rep. Ryan says Trump's Immigration Order Fails at Humanitarian and Practical Levels

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published February 1, 2017 at 11:36 AM EST

Editor's note: This post includes a disturbing image.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan says he’s had a lot of calls this week from constituents troubled by President Donald Trump’s order temporarily banning all refugees and banning most travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports that Ryan says the order fails on both humanitarian and practical levels.

Shortly after the ban took effect Friday night, Ryan tweeted out the iconic image of a Syrian boy’s body in the ocean and wrote: “These are people, Mr. President. We can't turn our backs on them. That is not who we are."

Ryan says he has practical objections to the order as well.

“The whole ban lacks any nuance. So if you’re a terrorist trying to get into the United States, you’re probably not going to come through Yemen because the scrutiny is more. You’re more inclined probably to get a visa somewhere else ... an ally, maybe of the United States, a friendly European country.” 

Ryan’s district includes Akron, which has one of Ohio’s most active refugee agencies and had anticipated resettling hundreds of Syrian refugees this year.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
