Kasich's Sales Tax Hike Is Running into Opposition

Ohio House and Senate leaders have begun examining many of Gov. John Kasich’s tax proposals. While many ideas are being considered, one seems to be off the table.

Democratic House Minority Leader Fred Strahorn of Dayton says Kasich’s sales tax hike of half a percentage point means people will really be paying nearly 9 percent more than they do now.

“They say things that sound good but the reality for the average Ohioan is probably a lot different than what that sounds like.”

The sales tax would be expanded to a narrower list compared to a previous proposal of Kasich's. Republican House Finance Chair Ryan Smith of Bidwell says that helps its chances.

“Obviously it’s well-received compared to where we were. But whether it will be enough to get over the hump for some people I don’t know if that’s the case.”

One proposal Smith says is a non-starter is raising the tax on oil and gas drilling. Kasich has repeatedly tried to boost the tax, which is one of the lowest in the country, but GOP lawmakers have repeatedly balked.