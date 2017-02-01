© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Kasich's Sales Tax Hike Is Running into Opposition

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 1, 2017 at 6:05 PM EST
photo of Rep. Ryan Smith and Rep. Fred Strahorn
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Rep. Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell), House Finance Committee Chair, and Rep. Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton), House Minority Caucus Leader, sit in on the 2017 AP Forum.

Ohio House and Senate leaders have begun examining many of Gov. John Kasich’s tax proposals. While many ideas are being considered, one seems to be off the table.

Democratic House Minority Leader Fred Strahorn of Dayton says Kasich’s sales tax hike of half a percentage point means people will really be paying nearly 9 percent more than they do now.

“They say things that sound good but the reality for the average Ohioan is probably a lot different than what that sounds like.”

The sales tax would be expanded to a narrower list compared to a previous proposal of Kasich's. Republican House Finance Chair Ryan Smith of Bidwell says that helps its chances.

“Obviously it’s well-received compared to where we were. But whether it will be enough to get over the hump for some people I don’t know if that’s the case.”

One proposal Smith says is a non-starter is raising the tax on oil and gas drilling. Kasich has repeatedly tried to boost the tax, which is one of the lowest in the country, but GOP lawmakers have repeatedly balked.

Government & PoliticsOhio budgetsales taxJohn Kasich
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
