Government & Politics

Ohio Legislative Leader, Faber, Is Running for Auditor

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 31, 2017 at 7:53 PM EST
Yost and Faber
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The 2018 campaigns are getting underway, with another Republican lining up a run next year. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Former state Senate president and now Rep. Keith Faber confirms what many observers suspected – he will be running for statewide office.

“We had discussions about attorney general, and candidly, looking at it, I think the auditor is a good fit for my background at this time.”

Current auditor Dave Yost said last week he’s running for Attorney General. Current AG Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, who, like Yost, are all term limited, are likely candidates for governor. An early Republican poll shows DeWine with high name recognition, but financial reports show Husted has the most money of that group. 

Government & Politics
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
