Akron's Greta Johnson Becomes the Ranking Member of House Criminal Justice Committee

Ohio Rep. Greta Johnson of Akron will be serving as the top Democratic member of a newly -formed Ohio House committee focused on modernizing Ohio’s judicial system.

The committee will be responsible for coming up criminal justice and sentencing reforms. She says one of her first priorities will be to introduce a bill to remove marital privilege from sexual assault laws.

“Sadly in the state of Ohio, you can still commit sexual assault against your spouse, but if you’re married there’s no crime committed. So I think it’s time we bring Ohio out of the Dark Ages, so I’m very hopeful that we can move that bill through the Criminal Justice Committee.”

Johnson also hopes to use her spot on the committee to combat the opioid epidemic in Ohio. The committee includes nine Republicans and four Democrats, and is chaired by Republican Nathan Manning of North Ridgeville.