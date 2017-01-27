© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gov. Kasich Prepares to Unveil Ohio's Budget for the Next Two Years This Monday

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 27, 2017 at 7:57 PM EST
photo of Gov. John Kasich
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Kasich (right) has hinted that his plan will include requests for increased educational funding and a grant to develop an automated vehicle test track.

Lawmakers, state agencies and special interest groups are preparing for Gov. John Kasich’s two-year-budget proposal. Kasich will roll out that proposal on Monday.

Gov. John Kasich will join his budget director to lay out the specifics of his plan for the next two fiscal years.

Kasich has been dropping hints about what might be in his budget proposal.

That includes increasing education funding by $200 million and doling out a $20 million grant to develop an automated vehicle test track.

At the end of last year, Kasich told the Ohio Senate and House to prepare for a tight budget due to concerns he has that the state might be on the verge of a recession.

However, Kasich has also said to expect some type of tax cuts to be included.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
