Auditor's Study Gives a Glimpse of Financial Risk for Ohio Cities and Counties

Ohio’s auditor is warning more than a dozen cities and counties that they could be on the verge of a fiscal emergency.

The financial health indicators report breaks down Ohio’s local governments by assigning a red, green or yellow for 17 different categories. A county or city that gets too many reds or yellows is considered to be at high risk for fiscal emergency.

Auditor Dave Yost says the new report helps these counties and cities get a better look at their situation before things get worse.

“It’s another thing to historically whether the warning signs are there that you’re not just going through some difficult times but maybe heading toward fiscal emergency.”

The 12 local governments considered to be at high risk include Canton, Akron and Springfield.