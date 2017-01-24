© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost Makes It Official: He's Running for AG in 2018

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 24, 2017 at 5:59 PM EST
photo of Dave Yost
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Auditor Dave Yost (pictured) says his top priorities as Attorney General would be tackling political corruption, the opiate crisis and human trafficking.

The election for statewide office holders isn't for nearly two more years. However, that’s not stopping one candidate from announcing his candidacy now.

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost says he’s running for Attorney General in 2018.

“I’ve been preparing for this job my entire life,” he said.

Yost, a former Delaware County prosecutor, made his wishes known in a simple press release without fanfare "'cause I’m a low key kind of guy,” he said.

But Yost says he’s a realistic guy, too, and that’s why he’s starting to talk about his campaign now.

“It really takes two years to get around and see everybody and make your case and also, unfortunately, to raise the dollars,” he said.

Yost says his top priorities as attorney general would be to root out political corruption, fight the opioid epidemic and crack down on human trafficking.

He, as well as most other statewide officholders, are term limited in their current positions. Current AG Mike DeWine has said he's interested in running for governor.

Tags

Government & PoliticsDave YostOhio Attorney GeneralElection 2018Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content