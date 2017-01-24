© 2020 WKSU
Democrats Say $1 Trillion in Infrastructure Upgrades Will Mean 15 Million Jobs

Published January 24, 2017 at 7:01 PM EST
Ohio’s Sherrod Brown has joined Democratic Senate leaders to come up with a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal they say should provide a framework for President Donald Trump. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports it includes a provision that American-made materials go into all federal-taxpayer funded public works projects.

Brown says the proposal builds on the promise by Trump to invest a trillion dollars in rebuilding roads, bridges, water systems and other infrastructure throughout the U.S.

Brown says the plan would not add to the deficit because it would be paid for largely by closing tax loopholes. He says that’s a contrast with the early outline of Trump’s plans, which call for tolls to cover costs.

“His infrastructure plan will require tolling because this is a lot of private investment that needs a return on their investments. And the only way to do that is to toll all kinds of public works projects. We don’t think that’s practical. We don’t think it’s the right way to go.” :15

Brown notes that the Democratic plan would require American-made materials in the public works projects. He says the proposal would create 15 million jobs over 10 years.

