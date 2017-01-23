© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

An Akron Lawyer Wonders What's Next for his Clients at Guantanamo?

WKSU | By Jeff St. Clair
Published January 23, 2017 at 4:06 PM EST
guard_tower.jpg
GINO REYES
/
U.S.A.F.
A guard tower is silhouetted against the rising sun at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The U.S. facility holds 41 detainees, most have been held for more than a decade. Seventeen detainees are considered 'high-value' prisoners.

Forty-one detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as President Donald Trump begins his first week in office.

President Obama released about 200 prisoners during his tenure, but failed on his promise to close the facility. Trump tweeted earlier this month that no more detainees should be released from Guantanamo.

Attorney Carlos Warner of the federal Public Defender’s office in Akron represents four of the remaining inmates, including two high-value detainees.

He says there’s been no word yet on whether President Trump will continue parole hearings that led to the release of previous clients.

“We don’t know if these periodic review boards will continue, we don’t if the administration is going to work to get these men a trial, and for the past eight years that’s all we’ve asked for, either release them or give them a trial.”

Warner says it’s unclear whether the Trump administration will resume relocating prisoners to Guantanamo Bay.

Five of the remaining detainees at Guantanamo have been cleared for release but did not receive the paper-work prior to Trump’s inauguration.

The current cost of housing detainees at Guantanamo Bay is more than $10 million per year, per prisoner.

Tags

Government & PoliticsCarlos WarnerGuantanamo BayDonald Trump
Jeff St. Clair
A career in radio was a surprising turn for me seeing that my first love was science. I studied chemistry at the University of Akron and for 13 years lived the quiet life of an analytical chemist in the Akron area,listening to WKSU all the while in the lab.
See stories by Jeff St. Clair
Related Content