Government & Politics

Ohioans Will Join the Women's March on Washington

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 20, 2017 at 10:29 PM EST
photo of Congresswoman Joyce Beatty at a rally in Columbus
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The Women's March on Washington is scheduled for the day after the inauguration, but it isn't being advertised as a protest against President-Elect Donald Trump.

Ohioans went strongly for Donald Trump in November's election. But tomorrow, the day after his inauguration as the nation's 45th president, Ohio women will be joining hundreds of thousands of women marching on D.C. 

More than 200,000 women are expected to take part in the march on the nation’s capital tomorrow morning. They include Kim Holstein of Cincinnati who also took part in a women’s march and solidarity event in downtown Columbus last weekend.

“It’s a pushback on the division that’s been created by the hate talk. We are here in love and unity to stand for the marginalized people that need our voices raised to help protect them,” Holstein said.

Many of the women say the election of Trump has been the catalyst that made them take to the streets in an event like this.

Women's March on Washington Donald Trump Women's march
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
