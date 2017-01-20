Ohioans Will Join the Women's March on Washington

Ohioans went strongly for Donald Trump in November's election. But tomorrow, the day after his inauguration as the nation's 45th president, Ohio women will be joining hundreds of thousands of women marching on D.C.

More than 200,000 women are expected to take part in the march on the nation’s capital tomorrow morning. They include Kim Holstein of Cincinnati who also took part in a women’s march and solidarity event in downtown Columbus last weekend.

“It’s a pushback on the division that’s been created by the hate talk. We are here in love and unity to stand for the marginalized people that need our voices raised to help protect them,” Holstein said.

Many of the women say the election of Trump has been the catalyst that made them take to the streets in an event like this.