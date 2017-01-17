© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Women's March in Columbus Draws Thousands of People

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 17, 2017 at 9:39 AM EST
Everyone had his or her own reason for being at the event.
The event was mostly peaceful, but there were some confrontations.
Organizers of the Women's March on Washington say women's rights affect everyone.
An estimated 2,000 to 3,000 people marched through downtown Columbus in a preview of the Women’s March on Washington after President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration this coming Friday. 

Columbus-area residents Delta Steck, Tarek Akkari and Sarah Hall Philips came for some of the same reasons.

“I am here to advocate for women’s rights, women’s health care and equality for all.”
“I’m here to support my fellow women with their equal rights.”
“Oh my gosh, there’s so many reasons. Why don’t we march, really? I mean, we’re here for women’s rights, we’re for equality, we’re here for gun control.”

Most marchers said they were there for unity, too, though some doubted that will be possible. Some also joined with faith groups that held hands and formed a human chain around the Statehouse.

There was a little conflict, such as when a police officer had to separate two protestors, but the demonstration was peaceful. That’s what Barbara Marshall of Hilliard had hoped for. She came with other faith groups.

“It’s not a church function. We’re just people who care about the rights of women, of the LGBT, of immigrants, of people whose rights might be in danger," Hilliard said.

Many of the marchers said they plan to attend the Women’s March on Washington next weekend.

