Akron's Preliminary Budget Shows a Tighter General Fund But More Hiring of Safety Forces

An advance copy of Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan’s budget plan for 2017 has been sent to City Council members.

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU / WKSU Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan at 2016 State of the City Address

Copies of what could be described as "the next-to-the-last draft" of Mayor Dan Horrigan's spending strategy for the year went to City Council members this week.

Credit City of Akron / City of Akron Assistant Law Director and Press Secretary Ellen Landers Nischt

His press secretary, Ellen Landers Nischt, says that the general fund is projected to be less for this year than last, the city plans to bolster its safety forces by hiring 35 firefighters, seven police offices, and six more 911 dispatchers.

council will be able to study the budget and suggest revisions before a final version is introduced to council on the 30th.