Ohio Secretary of State Worries Feds' National Security Concerns Could Encroach on State Elections

The federal Department of Homeland Security is calling voting machines “critical infrastructure” because of the threat of hacking. But Ohio’s Secretary of State wonders whether that designation will bring changes.

Jon Husted said he’s not sure what this designation from Homeland Security means and whether it's an expansion of the federal government's authority. So he wants information in writing.

“I don’t want to underreact or overreact to something, but until they give us the facts, I think that it’s wise to be skeptical about what this really means."

Husted said he and his colleagues in other states would oppose any federal takeover of state elections. He's also not sure why the Obama administration would do this now, with no federal election until 2018. But Husted notes that President-elect Trump’s Homeland Security department could overrule the new designation.