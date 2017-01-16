© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Environmental Group Cites the Link Between Health and Environment As a Reason to Keep Obamacare

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 16, 2017 at 5:09 PM EST
Sierra Club logo
FLICKR
Environmental concerns, such as air and water quality, pose a health risk.

In an effort to save the Affordable Care Act, a prominent environmental group is saying healthcare is related to climate change.

As Congress moves forward on repealing the Affordable Care Act, several groups are trying to save the health care law.

The Sierra Club’s Cathy Cowan Becker says climate change poses a major health threat to certain groups of people.

“The very poor, the very young and the very old. Those with mental and physical handicaps. And those with chronic health conditions. So in other words the exact same people who depend on Medicaid, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act," Becker said.

Cowan Becker says turning away from policies that protect the environment while doing away with Obamacare is a dangerous combination.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSierra Clubclimate changeObamacareaffordable care act
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content