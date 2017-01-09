© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Amid Projections of a Tight State Budget, Ohio Food Banks Ask For More Money

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 9, 2017 at 7:27 PM EST
photo of Lisa Hamler-Fugitt
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Lisa Hamler-Fugitt says hunger relief will be more necessary if Ohio is headed for a recession.

Gov. John Kasich has warned state agencies and associations that this year’s budget will be tight. However, one group believes that’s exactly why Kasich needs to increase funding in one specific area.

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks is asking for a $20 million increase for hunger relief programs over the next two years.

The group’s executive director, Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, says these programs provide 30 percent of the food that’s distributed statewide to people who are underfed.

She says they’re pushing for different pots of money to be condensed into one funding stream.

“Instead of single-sourced, siloed programs that operate separate and apart, we want full integration,” Hamler-Fugitt said.

Hamler-Fugitt says a possible recession, which Kasich has been warning about, means more people will need food support.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
