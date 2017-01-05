© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmakers Pass Bill to Make it Harder for Government to Take Private Property

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 5, 2017 at 5:33 PM EST
photo of Gov. John Kasich signin a bill
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The new bill signed by Gov. John Kasich (pictured) mean that Ohio will join 11 other states with stricter or similar civil forfeirture laws.

It will be harder for police, prosecutors and the government to seize private property in Ohio under a new bill signed into law.

The bill requires a criminal conviction before law enforcement can permanently confiscate personal property or cash in many cases. Jesse Hathaway of the Heartland Institute says it strikes a good balance.

“….between the government and police who wish to get high dollar criminals and their assets off the streets but at the same time, they are balancing property owners constitutional rights.”

This new civil asset forfeiture law had widespread bipartisan support. Under the law, police and prosecutors would be able to confiscate money only if a person alleged to have received more than $15,000 in crimes. 

Tags

Government & Politicscivil forfeitureHeartland Insitutecivil assetsprivate property
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content