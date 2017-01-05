© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gov. Kasich Calls on Ohio Lawmakers to Tackle Congressional Redistricting

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 5, 2017 at 6:13 PM EST
photo of Kasich graphic
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
While Gov. Kasich wants to voice his concerns about gerrymandering, others like Catherine Turcer criticize Kasich's request.

Gov. John Kasich wants lawmakers to tackle the way Congressional districts are created, saying they need to be more competitive and fair. 

Kasich says it’s time to stop gerrymandering.

“Well, we are going to put it in the budget where we are going to try to do with congressional redistricting the same thing they’ve done with legislative redistricting,” he said.

Kasich wants state lawmakers to draw Congressional districts to make them more representative of the people who live in them. Catherine Turcer of Common Cause Ohio commends Kasich’s decision.

“It is a strong use of the bully pulpit when the Governor puts something in the budget. It is a way of saying this of value to me, this is important to me and it’s something you must discuss and act on,” she said.

Voters approved a plan that dealt with Statehouse districts two years ago. But state lawmakers would have to okay Kasich’s proposal before it could go to voters.

Jo Ingles
