© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Borges and Timken Face off Friday over Ohio Republican Chair

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 5, 2017 at 6:10 PM EST
photo of Matt Borges and Jane Timken
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU AND TWITTER
Current Ohio Republican chair Matt Borges (left) claims he has the support of many state leaders, including Gov. John Kasich. His challenger Jane Timken claims she has president-elect Trump and his Ohio campaign on her side.

Tomorrow’s vote for chair of the Ohio Republican Party will be the biggest meeting for the party’s 66-member state central committee in several years. And both candidates say they have the votes to win. 

Chairman Matt Borges voted for Donald Trump, but he had some well publicized concerns and even a feud with Trump’s Ohio campaign team, which he hinted at during the Impact Ohio conference two days after Trump won.

“You may have read something about my decision to vote for him or not. That was….I think Mr. Trump might have read that too.”

There were those in the party who had serious concerns about the lack of full-throated endorsement for Trump once he became the nominee.

Stark County GOP vice chair Jane Timken says that’s why she’s challenging Borges. She says she has great respect for him, but a change must be made after Trump’s win.

“There was not unwavering support for the presidential nominee. That’s caused some difficulties for the Ohio Republican Party and our national party.”

Timken says she has the support of Trump, along with nearly half of the state’s county party chairs. Borges has the backing of more than a hundred officeholders and leaders, including Gov. John Kasich, who helped him unseat former chair Kevin DeWine in 2012.

Tags

Government & PoliticsMatt BorgesJane TimkenJohn KasichDonald Trump
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content