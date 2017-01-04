Ohio Sen. Brown Criticizes Republican Lawmakers' Commitment to Repealing the Affordable Care Act

Today, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence said repealing the Affordable Care Act will be at the top of the Trump administration’s to-do list.

Democrat Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown agrees that health care in the U.S. could be better, but he’s critical of Republican lawmakers for not bringing anything to the table.

“Of course it needs improving. They never come up with, ‘Here, let’s do things together to make this better.’ We have some ideas we could do, but they just want to repeal and play to their crowd.”

Brown says repealing the healthcare law could leave about 7 percent of Ohioans without health insurance, and hurt jobs by taking Medicaid reimbursements away from hospitals.