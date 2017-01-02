© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

What's Next for the Controversial "Heartbeat Bill"?

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 2, 2017 at 5:00 AM EST
photo of Janet Folger Porter
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Janet Folger Porter (pictured) criticized Ohio's lawmakers for staying on vacation rather than reconvening and overriding Gov. Kasich's veto of the Heartbeat Bill.

Supporters of a strict abortion ban that was vetoed by Gov. John Kasich are not giving up.

Janet Folger Porter has harsh words for lawmakers who didn’t come back into session to override Kasich’s veto of the so-called heartbeat bill.

“They literally chose to stay on vacation rather than override Kasich’s heartless veto of the heartbeat bill.”

Kasich vetoed that ban, which would outlaw abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected Kasich said the 20 week abortion ban he did sign is the most legally sound and sustainable approach. But Folger Porter isn’t giving up. She’s lobbying state lawmakers and more.

“We also are going to be announcing a federal heartbeat bill that will be introduced this coming year during the anniversary of Roe vs Wade.”

That anniversary date is January 22nd.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
