© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Political Analyst Says Ohio Could Lose a Congressional Seat After 2020 Census

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 2, 2017 at 8:25 PM EST
kyle_kondik_-_the_state_of_ohio.jpg
OHIO PUBLIC TELEVISION
The University of Virginia's Kyle Kondik (pictured) says that the loss in population will probably come from the Eastern part of Ohio.

Ohio’s population growth isn’t keeping up with some other states, and that could mean a big change after the 2020 census. 

Ohio’s population has been growing, but at a much slower rate than many other states. Kyle Kondik with the University of Virginia's Center for Politics says if that trajectory continues, it's very possible the state could lose one of its 16 seats in Congress.

“It’s probably going to come from the Eastern part of the state because those are the places that have really stagnant growth or are losing population.”

Kondik says central Ohio and the state’s bigger metro areas are growing, so he doesn’t think they’ll lose representation. And he says the districts could be redrawn so that two members of Congress will have to run against each other.

Ohio lost two seats in Congress after the 2010 Census.

Tags

Government & PoliticsKyle KondikOhio populationOhio Congressional seatsU.S. Census
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles