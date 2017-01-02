© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio's House Speaker Worries Term Limits Will Decrease Experienced Lawmakers in 2017

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 2, 2017 at 10:27 AM EST
photo of Cliff Rosenberger
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (pictured) will be joined by Keith Faber, Bill Seitz and Larry Householder in 2017.

When the new General Assembly returns this month, there will be fewer experienced lawmakers due to term limits. 

Senate President Keith Faber will be gaoing over to the House, along with Sen. Bill Seitz and former Speaker Larry Householder. Current Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says veteran members have institutional memory that answers questions.

“How did that happen? When did it happen? And why did the process start that way? And it’s tough when you don’t have it.”

Rosenberger lsays because of term limits, only about a dozen of the 99 House members will be veterans.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
