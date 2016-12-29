© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Supreme Courts Rules City is Liable in Obscured Stop Sign Case

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 29, 2016 at 6:04 PM EST
photo of Ohio Supreme Court
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
A Findlay police officer testified that foliage made the sign hard to see and that a similar accident happened in the same area a year before.

A city is not immune in the case of a crash involving a stop sign that was obscured by a tree. That’s the finding of the Ohio Supreme Court.

In May, 2011, a driver ran a stop sign in Findlay and caused a crash. She was cited, but said she didn’t see the stop sign until it was too late because it was blocked by leaves and branches from a tree.

A Findlay city police officer testified foliage did make the sign hard to see, and added that a similar accident happened at that same intersection the year before and that the tree should be removed.

Lower courts ruled the city had immunity and wasn’t liable in any way. But the Ohio Supreme Court disagreed, ruling the city is not immune from liability. This doesn’t mean the city is liable but it does mean it has the potential to be.

The case is now being sent back to the Hancock County trial court for further proceedings.

Tags

Government & PoliticsFindlayHancock County courtsOhio Supreme Court
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles