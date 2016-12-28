© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmakers Officially Adjourn But Are Expected to Return to Anti-Abortion, Energy Bills

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 28, 2016 at 7:36 PM EST
CLIFF ROSENBERGER
STATE OF OHIO

Ohio lawmakers won’t be coming back into the lame duck session to override Gov. John Kasich’s vetoes on controversial legislation. 

Though lawmakers headed home weeks ago, House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger officially adjourned his chamber this morning,; this lame-duck session of the Legislature is over.

That means lawmakers won’t try to override Kasich’s vetoes of a freeze on renewable-energy standards, the so-called "heartbeat" abortion ban, a tax break for oil and gas, or a bill that gave lawmakers greater say in which state agencies continue to exist.

While those bills are dead for now, Republican leaders say they expect those issues to be considered when the new General Assembly begins its next year. And Republicans will have even stronger veto-proof majorities then. 

