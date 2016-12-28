© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Medical Trade Groups Sue the State Over Transparency Regulations

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 28, 2016 at 4:57 AM EST
stock photo of stethoscope
Implementation of the new law has been delayed.

The Ohio Hospital Association and others are suing the state over a new law set to go in effect next month that makes prices for services more transparent to patients.

The law passed unanimously in June 2015 and would require hospitals to provide patients with the costs of medical procedures and treatments before providing those services.

The idea was to make health care costs more transparent. The Ohio Hospital Association, the Ohio State Medical Association and other groups filed suit last week, saying the law is too bureaucratic and would lead to poor patient care.

A Williams County Common Pleas Court Judge has granted a 30-day restraining order that prevents the new law from taking effect on Sunday. A hearing is set for Jan. 20th. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio Hospital AssociationOhio State Medical AssociationHealthcare
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content