Government & Politics

Ohio Supreme Court Rules Against 112-Year Sentence for Minor

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 22, 2016 at 7:25 PM EST
Photo of the Ohio Supreme Court's main courtroom
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The attorney of the minor, Rachel Bloomekatz, said that the sentence for the minor would mean that he would die in prison and therefore never be able to re-enter society.

The Ohio Supreme Court has sharply split over whether a 112-year sentence for a teenager convicted of kidnapping and raping a Youngstown State student in 2001 is constitutional. The court ended up ruling against what is effectively a life sentence.

The sentence for 15-year-old Brandon Moore means he wouldn’t be eligible for parole until he’s 92.

In the majority opinion, Justice Paul Pfeifer pointed to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that a juvenile not convicted of murder who’s demonstrated maturity and rehabilitation must be given a meaningful opportunity for release.

Moore’s attorney Rachel Bloomekatz argued before the court in February 2015 that a judge can’t decide at the outset that a juvenile is never fit to re-enter society.

“And he can’t do that by giving a sentence that’s so long that it’ll ensure the juvenile dies in prison.”

But in the minority opinion, Justice Sharon Kennedy said that U.S. Supreme Court ruling was only for juveniles sentenced to life without parole, which wasn’t the case here.

Brandon Moore, Justice Paul Pfeifer, Ohio Supreme Court, Rachel Bloomekatz
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
