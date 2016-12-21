© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

State Agencies Overpaid on Denied Vacation Time

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 21, 2016 at 7:00 PM EST
photo of Ohio Inspector General badge
TWITTER

The state’s top watchdog says he wants some clarification on when state agencies can pay employees for denied vacation time.

Inspector General Randy Meyer was investigating a complaint from Gov. John Kasich’s office that several state agencies were paying out too much accrued vacation time that had been denied them. Those payouts are limited by law to 80 hours in a fiscal year.

“What we found is there were 17 employees across eight agencies that received more than 80 hours, which added up to just over $47,000.”

Meyer says he thinks some agencies aren’t aware of the law, and it can cause problems in tight budgets. So he wants a statewide policy on payouts of denied vacation time developed and sent out to all state agencies, boards and commissions, so they’re all on the same page.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
