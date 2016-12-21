© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio House Considers Options to Override Kasich's Veto of the "Heartbeat Bill"

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published December 21, 2016 at 6:56 PM EST
photo of Ohio Statehouse
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The Heartbeat Bill was rejected by Kasich in favor of a 20-week abortion ban.

The Ohio House has ten days left to decide if they’ll override Gov. John Kasich’s veto of the Heartbeat Bill.

To override Kasich’s veto, two more representatives would have to switch their “No” vote to a “Yes” vote on the provision that bans abortions as early as six weeks.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger of Clarksville says they’re now looking at their options on the veto.

“I’m disappointed and many members of our caucus are disappointed. We’re still facilitating conversations in our caucus to see where we can go,” says Rosenberger.

A few moderate Republicans in the House voted against the Heartbeat Bill. But the Senate has the votes it would need to go along with a House override.

Rosenberger says they can revisit the bill next year, when he’ll have an additional Republican member in his caucus.

Tags

Government & Politicsheartbeat billJohn KasichCliff Rosenberger
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content