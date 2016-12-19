Northeast Ohio Lawmaker Wants a "Unified Response" to the Opioid Epidemic

Ohio Rep. Greta Johnson is again calling for a special committee to deal with the state’s continuing opioid epidemic.

In an open letter addressed to House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, Johnson says the opioid epidemic is straining healthcare services and discouraging employers from bringing their businesses to Ohio. She also says the state hasn’t done its part in dealing with the crisis.

“We’ve put a lot of it back on the local communities, and as we've seen in the past, with their dramatic cuts to funding over the last six years, they just can’t withstand this burden," said Johnson.

According to Johnson, it would be up to the speaker to decide whether the committee would be composed of lawmakers exclusively, or would also include community members.

Johnson first proposed the idea of a special opioid committee last summer, and again during the lame-duck session. She cites support from both Democrat and Republican lawmakers.