© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Northeast Ohio Lawmaker Wants a "Unified Response" to the Opioid Epidemic

Published December 19, 2016 at 7:40 PM EST
photo of Democratic Reps. Hearcel Craig, Greta Johnson (at podium) and Nickie Antonio
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Johnson says the state's actions so far, like freezing the price of naloxone, won't yield long-term benefits.

Ohio Rep. Greta Johnson is again calling for a special committee to deal with the state’s continuing opioid epidemic.

In an open letter addressed to House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, Johnson says the opioid epidemic is straining healthcare services and discouraging employers from bringing their businesses to Ohio. She also says the state hasn’t done its part in dealing with the crisis.

“We’ve put a lot of it back on the local communities, and as we've seen in the past, with their dramatic cuts to funding over the last six years, they just can’t withstand this burden," said Johnson.

According to Johnson, it would be up to the speaker to decide whether the committee would be composed of lawmakers exclusively, or would also include community members.

Johnson first proposed the idea of a special opioid committee last summer, and again during the lame-duck session. She cites support from both Democrat and Republican lawmakers.

Tags

Government & Politicsopioid crisisRep. Greta JohnsonCliff Rosenberger
Related Content