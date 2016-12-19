© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Kasich Signs "Petland Bill" and Concealed Carry Ban, Passes on Green Energy -- For Now

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 19, 2016 at 6:48 PM EST
Kasich signs water-testing bill
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU
Kasich had a public formal signing of a water bill last summer, but made quicker work of lame-duck bills today

Gov. John Kasich spoke to Ohio’s electoral college members, and then signed his name to a stack of bills passed by state lawmakers in the last two weeks.

Among the 17 bills Kasich signed is the so-called “Petland Bill," which overrides local laws restricting where pet stores can get the animals they sell. The bill also includes a provision banning local communities from raising the minimum wage.

Kasich also signed the bill lifting the ban on concealed weapons in day care centers, college campuses and other places. Those entities will now be able to decide if they want to allow conceal carry permit holders to bring in their guns.

But there’s no word yet on two other major bills. Kasich has taken no action on the measure extending the freeze on the state’s renewable energy requirements for electric utilities till 2020. And he also didn’t sign the bill that would require state lawmakers to review cabinet-level agencies periodically or they could disappear.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichPetland Billconcealed carrygreen energylame-duck session
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content