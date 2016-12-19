© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Judge Delays Execution of an Akron Man and Two Others After Challenges are Filed Over Drugs Used

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 19, 2016 at 7:37 PM EST
photo of death row inmates
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF REHABILITATION AND CORRECTION
Three death row inmates are asking the state to look into a new three-drug lethal injection method.

A Dayton-area federal magistrate has delayed the next three scheduled executions until a challenge to the state’s new three-drug lethal injection method is settled.

Magistrate Michael R. Merz is halting the upcoming executions of Ronald Phillips in January, Raymond Tibbetts in February, and Gary Otte in March. He ordered the delay until a decision in a case filed by death-row inmates who have asked the state for information about the drugs it intends to use for lethal injection. Abe Bonowitz with Ohioans to Stop Executions says this is just one decision of many.

“We’ve got 28 executions scheduled going into 2020," Bonowitz said.

Ohio’s last execution was in January 2014, when Dennis McGuire appeared to gasp and choke during his two-drug lethal injection. The prisons department says that execution was performed humanely, but the state is now planning on using a different three drug mixture that’s never been tried before.

Karen Kasler
