Dignitaries, Regular Ohioans and Others Gather to Remember John Glenn

Ohioans from all over the state have converged on the Statehouse today to pay their respects to American icon John Glenn, who lies in response in the Capitol’s Rotunda. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles caught up with a few of those people and files this sound portrait.

Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962. He explored space a second time when he was in his 70s.

. Glenn, a Democrat, was a four term U.S. senator, the longest serving senator in Ohio history. He was also a U.S. Marine pilot who served in several missions during World War II and the Korean War. Glenn was 95 years old when he passed away last week. He leaves behind his two children and his wife Annie, to whom he was married 73 years.