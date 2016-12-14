ODOT Is Adopting Extra Precautions to Counter Heavy I-90 Snow

The Ohio Department of Transportation is increasing safety measures on a section of I-90 in Lake County where snow storms have caused many major accidents.

Last week, a 50-vehicle pileup on the stretch near Route 44 sent several people to the hospital and closed the highway for hours. With more heavy snow predicted for later this week, ODOT spokeswoman Amanda McFarland says three portable message signs will be posted along I-90.

“Notifying motorists of snow squalls ahead, reduced speed, reduced visibility -- things of that nature to give people that warning ahead of time, so they know they need to slow down and be prepared for those conditions to change.”

McFarland says early warnings will also be posted on the permanent message board in that area. She says next year, three permanent message boards will go up on that stretch, along with more traffic cameras to monitor conditions.