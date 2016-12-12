© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Protesters Call for Kasich to Veto Abortion Bans

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 12, 2016 at 3:07 PM EST
photo of abortion protesters at the Statehouse
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The Ohio legislature passed two abortion bans in the lame duck session.

About 50 activists demonstrated around the Statehouse yesterday, hoping to send a message to Gov. John Kasich about two newly passed abortion bans.

Protestors have been calling for Kasich to veto the provisions of the so-called Heartbeat Bill, which would ban abortion after the first detectable fetal heartbeat, usually around six weeks into a pregnancy. And they’re hoping Kasich might veto a 20-week abortion ban, but that seems less likely. Upon receiving the bills, Kasich will have ten days to either sign or veto them. The bans are expected to arrive on Kasich's desk sometime this week.

Karen Kasler
