Democratic Activists Want Nina Turner to Run for Governor in 2018

Some backers of Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are turning their eyes to Ohio’s gubernatorial race in 2018. As Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, the group is focusing on Ohio's most-prominent Sanders' backer, Nina Turner.

One of the activists with Ohio Revolution, a group that backed Sanders, wants former state lawmaker Nina Turner to run for governor. Puja Datta is working to draft Turner, saying the former state senator from Cleveland is just what the Democratic party needs right now.

“Nina’s vision for the working class, her vision for criminal justice, like all of the past things that she’s very passionate about are the things that I think Sen. Sanders’ campaign showed the American people are very passionate about.”

Datta says she wants Turner to run because it’s time for an African-American woman to lead Ohio. Turner unsuccessfully ran for secretary of state in 2014, and has not said if she’s interested in running statewide again.