Government & Politics

Democratic Activists Want Nina Turner to Run for Governor in 2018

Jo Ingles
Published December 12, 2016 at 5:54 PM EST
photo of Nina Turner
STATE OF OHIO
/
OHIO PUBLIC TELEVISION
Nina Turner last ran for statewide office in 2014.

Some backers of Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are turning their eyes to Ohio’s gubernatorial race in 2018. As Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, the group is focusing on Ohio's most-prominent Sanders' backer, Nina Turner.

One of the activists with Ohio Revolution, a group that backed Sanders, wants former state lawmaker Nina Turner to run for governor. Puja Datta is working to draft Turner, saying the former state senator from Cleveland is just what the Democratic party needs right now.

“Nina’s vision for the working class, her vision for criminal justice, like all of the past things that she’s very passionate about are the things that I think Sen. Sanders’ campaign showed the American people are very passionate about.”

Datta says she wants Turner to run because it’s time for an African-American woman to lead Ohio. Turner unsuccessfully ran for secretary of state in 2014, and has not said if she’s interested in running statewide again.

Nina Turner
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
