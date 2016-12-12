Cuyahoga Channels More Money Into Senior Services

Cuyahoga County is putting more emphasis on programs for senior citizens. Today, county officials announced a $250,000 investment in senior centers and other programs.

The county is adding funding for six new senior centers, bringing the total the county supports to more than 40.

The health and human services levy funds will also provide $50,000 each to a pair of innovative community collaborations. One helps seniors with home repairs; the other is a more accessible clearing-house for information on senior programs and services.

Dr. Richard Jones, who heads the Division of Senior and Adult Services, says investing in the elderly is important because people 60 and older are a growing segment of the county’s population.

“We’re forecasting there will be 360,000 seniors living in Cuyahoga County by 2030. And when you look at the population base of 1.1 million at that time, you can see where we’re over 30 percent of the population.”

Currently, seniors make-up about 25 percent of the county’s population.