© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

A Proposed Ban on Lame-Duck Legislation in Ohio Fails

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 12, 2016 at 5:47 PM EST
photo of the House chamber
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
A handful of states have lame duck sessions, including Ohio.

Dozens of the more than 1,000 bills proposed in the House and Senate this year passed in the lame duck session in the last two weeks. Among the bills that didn't make it, was one that aspired to put an end to the lame-duck session itself.

Republican Rep. Terry Boose of Norwalk proposed a ban on the marathons of legislative activity every two years -- the lame-duck sessions after an election in which all 99 House members have either just been re-elected or defeated or weren’t on the ballot. Boose spoke jokingly on the House floor about his anti-lame-duck bill while talking about a dream he had about another measure.

“At the end of my dream, well then we inserted the ‘eliminate the lame-duck’  language but I do realize that’s only a dream.”

Only seven states allow lame-duck sessions. Boose’s bill had been introduced in May and got just one courtesy hearing. He won’t be back to reintroduce it.

Tags

Government & PoliticsCongresslawmakersTerry Booselame-duck session
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content