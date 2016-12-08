Ohio Passes a Bill That Would Ban Abortion at 20 Weeks

The Ohio Legislature has passed the second abortion bill this week. It bans abortion at 20 weeks of gestation.

The ban, which would prevent abortion at the point at which advocates say a fetus could feel pain, isn’t as unusual as the heartbeat bill passed earlier this week. Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice and current Republican House member Bob Cupp says there are no questions about its constitutionality.

“In my judgment, it is not improbable that the U.S. Supreme Court will, in fact, uphold the 20-week limitations on abortions once it gets the case.”

That 20-week ban has been pushed by Ohio Right to Life. And unlike the heartbeat bill, Gov. John Kasich is expected to sign it. And if that happens, regardless of the future of the heartbeat ban, Ohio will have increased abortion restrictions at the end of this lame-duck session.