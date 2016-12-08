© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Passes a Bill That Would Ban Abortion at 20 Weeks

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 8, 2016 at 11:37 PM EST
Rep. Bob Cupp
OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Rep.Bob Cupp insists the bill will survive a constitutional challenge.

The Ohio Legislature has passed the second abortion bill this week. It bans abortion at 20 weeks of gestation. 

The ban, which would prevent abortion at the point at which advocates say a fetus could feel pain, isn’t as unusual as the heartbeat bill passed earlier this week. Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice and current Republican House member Bob Cupp says there are no questions about its constitutionality.

“In my judgment, it is not improbable that the U.S. Supreme Court will, in fact, uphold the 20-week limitations on abortions once it gets the case.”

That 20-week ban has been pushed by Ohio Right to Life. And unlike the heartbeat bill, Gov. John Kasich is expected to sign it. And if that happens, regardless of the future of the heartbeat ban, Ohio will have increased abortion restrictions at the end of this lame-duck session.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
