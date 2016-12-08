© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Democratic Party Chair Reacts to John Glenn's Passing

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 8, 2016 at 9:59 PM EST
Former U.S. senator and astronaut John Glenn has passed away at the age of 95. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles spoke with the head of Ohio’s Democratic Party.

Glenn was a popular four-term U.S. senator from Ohio. State Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says Glenn was a driving force in Ohio politics.

“He was this great historic figure but for those of us who got to know him he was also this great down to earth person who would just tell you what he thought. But every time you met with him, this deep rooted patriotism would come through. And it’s something that people will really miss. You just don’t see people like John Glenn anymore.”

A public memorial service will be held at Ohio State University and Glenn’s body will lie in state at the Ohio Statehouse. Dates and times will be announced soon.

Government & PoliticsJohn GlennDavid Pepper
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
