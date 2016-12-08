Ohio Democratic Party Chair Reacts to John Glenn's Passing

Former U.S. senator and astronaut John Glenn has passed away at the age of 95. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles spoke with the head of Ohio’s Democratic Party.

Glenn was a popular four-term U.S. senator from Ohio. State Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says Glenn was a driving force in Ohio politics.

“He was this great historic figure but for those of us who got to know him he was also this great down to earth person who would just tell you what he thought. But every time you met with him, this deep rooted patriotism would come through. And it’s something that people will really miss. You just don’t see people like John Glenn anymore.”

A public memorial service will be held at Ohio State University and Glenn’s body will lie in state at the Ohio Statehouse. Dates and times will be announced soon.